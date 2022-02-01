x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pelicans

Pelicans come back with big second half to beat Pistons 111-101

Next up for the Pelicans are the Denver Nuggets on the road on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. CST.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101. 

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak. 

The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury. 

Next up for the Pelicans are the Denver Nuggets on the road on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. CST.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Swin Cash steals the show at NBA Draft Lottery with meme-worthy reaction