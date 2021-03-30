Pelicans complete season sweep of the Celtics with 115-109 victory on the road

BOSTON — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109.
Brandon Ingram put up 25 points with nine assists and Josh Hart had 15 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans.
This is their fourth win in the past five games.
This was Boston's first home game in front of fans this season. A masked crowd of 2,298 — officially a sellout at the state-mandated limit of 12% of the TD Garden capacity — cheered (and booed) the Celtics, waved signs and shouted profane taunts at the referees.
Jayson Tatum scored 34 with nine rebounds for Boston.
The Pelicans take on the Orlando Magic this Thursday, April 1, in Orlando at 7 PM CST.
