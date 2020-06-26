NBA sets schedule for season restart: See who the Pelicans will play

The Pels currently sit at 10th in the West

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA season will officially resume in Orlando, which mean the Pelicans will get a chance to pick up the regular season and see if they can make it to the playoffs.

The league just released the eight-game schedule for the 22 teams invited to continue the NBA season at Disney World. Here’s a look at what’s coming up for the Pelicans:

7/30 -- Utah Jazz

8/2 -- LA Clippers

8/3 -- Memphis Grizzlies

8/6 -- Sacramento Kings

8/7 -- Washington Wizards

8/11 -- Sacramento Kings

8/13 -- Orlando Magic

The Pels currently sit at 10th in the West, three-and-a-half games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. New Orleans has to be in at least 9th place and no more than 4 games behind the 8th seed to force a play-in tournament. They would then have to beat the 8th-seed twice to advance to the post season.

Games will start at the end of July. Fans will not be allowed at games, but commissioner Adam Silver says game broadcasts will have more cameras and feature enhanced audio of players and coaches.

Once players arrive in Orlando, they’ll be tested daily for COVID-19. Silver said isolated cases will not shut down the NBA’s restart, but if there is a significant outbreak that could force them to stop play again.