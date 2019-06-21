NEW ORLEANS — At least the Pelicans don't have to change a slogan they've used in the recent past. The picks of Zion Williams, a combination forward and center, and Jaxson Hayes, a 6'11" center from Texas who was an extreme late bloomer.

Williamson was a given, the consensus best player in the nation in this draft class, and possibly the best player since LeBron James came directly from high school.

Hayes was a bit different. He didn't start on his high school team until his senior year but then it was all signs pointing up.

Playing at Big-12 Texas, Hayes had 71 points in his freshman 'one-and-done' season. He averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds a game and is said to be still improving with a big upside.

Hayes was compared favorably to Tyson Chandler, a player the Pelicans' fans are familiar with, who was superb at blocking shots, pulling down rebounds and running the court.