DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, and Dallas routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84 on Saturday. Dallas (18-8) has won five in a row and 10 of 11 for the first time since the Mavericks won their only NBA championship in 2010-11. The Pelicans have lost 8 in a row.

J.J. Redick led New Orleans with 15 points. The Mavericks’ 46-point win wasn’t the largest margin of victory this season. They outscored the Golden State Warriors by 48 points last month.

It was the Pelicans' largest regular season loss in franchise history.

“Well, the absolute obvious is that obviously we’ve got to be better than that," said coach Alvin Gentry. "I don’t think we competed. When they got separation, I didn’t think we competed. I think that’s the worst thing in the world to do, [is] to stop competing."

Gentry said he had to find five players who would compete. He said fans hoping the tide turns when Zion Williamson finally plays, shouldn't get their hopes up.

"To be honest with you, Zion [Williamson] is not coming in as the cavalry," he said. "We’ve got to play good basketball regardless of what he comes in and does when he’s ready to play, and it’s unacceptable."

The Pelicans had a woeful night from 3-point range, but kept firing anyway, hitting on a dismal 3 of 32 for 9 percent shooting from the arc.

Dallas outscored the Pelicans 40-14 in the decisive third quarter.

