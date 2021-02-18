Pelicans drop close game to Trailblazers after Lillard's clutch play

Zion Williamson finished with 36 points for New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans dropped a close game against Portland Wednesday, missing two last-chance shots to win or tie the game.

Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive victory, 126-124 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes.

The Pelicans had a final chance, but Lonzo Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer.

Pelicans starting Center Steven Adams left in the first quarter with a right ankle injury. Willy Hernangomez put up 17 points and 11 rebounds in his absence while Jaxson Hayes put up 5 points and 4 rebounds in a backup role.

The Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center on Friday.