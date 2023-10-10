x
Pelicans

Pelicans drop preseason opener to Magic, 122-105

Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots in the first half of a preseason opener against the Magic in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — The visiting Orlando Magic dealt the Pelicans a 122-105 preseason-opening loss at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Tuesday night.

The Pels held a one-point lead at the half, 68-67, after leading by 12 at the end of the first quarter. But New Orleans shot 41-percent from the field – which included going 8 of 34 from 3-point range (23.5 percent) and got outscored 34-18 in the fourth.

Brandon Ingram, who played 17 minutes, led the Pels with 14 points followed by C.J. McCollum and returning Zion Williamson with 12 points each.

The injury-plagued Williamson, who missed all but 29 games last season due to a hamstring injury, played 15 minutes and also recorded five rebounds and five assists.

Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr., topped Orlando scorers with 18 points in 19 minutes.

The Pels (0-1) host Houston on Thursday before finishing their four-game preseason schedule at Atlanta on Saturday and in Orlando for a rematch against the Magic next Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Magic (1-0) travel to Cleveland on Thursday.

New Orleans opens the regular season in Memphis, Oct. 25 before returning to SKC three days later to host the Knicks in their season home-opener on Oct. 28.

