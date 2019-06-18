NEW ORLEANS — ESPN confirmed it Monday: The Pelicans have picked up the team option for head coach Alvin Gentry through the 2020-2021 season.



So New Orleans has hitched their wagon to Gentry for the next two years, a big sign of commitment from new Executive Vice President David Griffin.



By this move, Griffin is showing that he believes Gentry's style of play will fit the roster that he's assembling. It also gives Gentry a bit more security.



Under the previous regime, the only certainly Gentry knew was uncertainty, because he lived on year-to-year contracts.

The extension comes days after a blockbuster deal for franchise player Anthony Davis to go to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for three players and four first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Gentry has coached four seasons in New Orleans and made one playoff appearance, when New Orleans swept Portland in the first round in 2018 before falling to eventual champion Golden State.

Griffin worked with Gentry in Phoenix when the veteran coach helped the Suns reach the Western Conference finals in 2010 and says Gentry is "exactly the right coach at the right time" for the Pelicans.

Griffin says he and Gentry have a "shared vision" for the Pelicans on and off the court, which will enable them to build a roster that "fits both culturally and tactically."

Gentry has coached more than 1,000 games in 16 seasons with Miami, Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix and New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.