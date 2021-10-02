Strong play from the bench lifts Pelicans over Rockets, extends win streak to 4

The Pels next game is against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday night in Chicago.

NEW ORLEANS — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson’s early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston 130-101 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Williamson added 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal despite being limited to 20 minutes on the court.

Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role and Lonzo Ball added 15 points.

John Wall scored 25 points and Eric Gordon 23 for Houston. The Rockets hav

e lost its third straight.

The win extends New Orleans' winning streak to four games, six of their last eight games.

The Pelicans play the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 10 in Chicago before playing the Mavericks in Dallas Friday. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

