NEW ORLEANS — Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a late scare to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-109.

Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s fifth straight victory.

It was also the 14th consecutive home victory for the 76ers.

It's the franchise's longest streak to start a season since winning 22 straight home games in their NBA championship season in 1966-67.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and J.J. Redick had 19 for the Pelicans. They have lost 11 in a row.