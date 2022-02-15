Pelicans fall to Grizzlies 121-109 despite 30-point game from CJ McCollum

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sat out with left ankle soreness.

NEW ORLEANS — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

CJ McCollum had 30 points to lead New Orleans. Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 18 points for the Pelicans.

Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis.

Morant sat out with left ankle soreness, but the Grizzlies have usually played well without him. They are now 12-2 in games he’s missed.

Next up for the Pelicans are the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.