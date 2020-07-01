NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans lost at home Monday night by a single bucket to the hot-streak Utah Jazz, 128-126. The defeat comes after their bounce-back win against the Sacremento Kings Sunday.

The Pelicans had been on a 4-game win streak going into the new year until falling to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, then immediately came back to win in the final seconds against the Kings, 116-115, in Sacramento.

On Monday, though, they were on the reverse end and had the chance to tie the game at the buzzer but could not convert in the Smoothie King Center.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 22 and the Jazz extended their winning streak to six games by holding on to the 128-126 in the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for New Orleans but could not convert a driving layup attempt at the horn while being defended by Rudy Gobert.

Pelicans players protested for a foul call on Gobert as replays on the arena video board showed contact between the Utah center and Pelicans forward.

