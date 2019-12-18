NEW ORLEANS — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat New Orleans 108-101 in overtime.

The result extends the Pelicans' franchise-long losing streak to 13 games.

Joe Harris scored 24 points for the Nets, who have won five of their last seven. His right-wing jumper to put Brooklyn ahead 104-98 with 1:28 to go in the extra period.

Brandon Ingram had 22 points and 10 rebounds. But Ingram missed 10 of his first 11 shots before scoring all but two of his points after halftime.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

