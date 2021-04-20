Pelicans fall to short-handed Nets 134-129

The Pelicans go on the road to take on the Orlando Magic this Thursday at 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans.

Joe Harris also hit a pair of late free throws to cap his 24-point night for the Nets, who won despite being without both Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 33 points for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram added 27 points for the Pelicans, who fell four games behind the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

