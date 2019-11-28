NEW ORLEANS — It was an uneasy homecoming Wednesday as Anthony Davis returned to New Orleans ahead of Thanksgiving.

The one-time Pelicans franchise player was sporting a Lakers jersey, and it was his first time back at the Blender since the six-time all-star went west to Los Angeles. For seven seasons with the Pelicans, Davis had plenty of highlights. After demanding he be traded, there were plenty of lows, too.

During the game, it appeared some fans were clearly still upset about the way AD left the Crescent City, while others still supported their former star.

He was booed when he first got on the court and when he was introduced. He was also booed just about every time he got the ball.

It was to be expected. Davis was a star when he was here and his exit was anything but graceful.

At the same rate, many fans we talked to say they are over it and still support AD.

“I am still a fan of his and his work ethic,” one fan said.

“I feel like it’s a business. He had to do what he had to do,” said another.

“I guess you have to do what is best for you and your family," said a third.

For years, Davis’ play was out of this world. Many fans remember those good times fondly and still keep the center in high regard. Still, he never turned out to be the leader the team needed and requested a trade midway through last season. In that process, there was also the moment AD flipped the bird to a fan.

RELATED: Anthony Davis is now the villain in New Orleans basketball

Negotiations got messy, and earlier this week ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said the push back was racial.

“I think the idea that a black agent was telling, not asking, telling the team, ‘you should trade him,’ and he wasn’t gonna, that did not go over well in New Orleans. Especially with, I don’t want to say, ‘that fan base,’ but you’re down in the south, man,” she said.

Davis was quick to shoot down the idea that race played a part, and Shelburne apologized for her remarks. Fans we spoke to also want to move past the comments.

In an interview with Stadium Sports Network, Davis said he loves the city of New Orleans and has mixed emotions about first game back here. He called it the game of the year for him.

RELATED: Anthony Davis shoots down talk that Pelicans fans' anger is based on race

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.