Sellout: Pelicans games 3 & 4 with Suns are gone

The Pelicans and Suns are tied at a game apiece after the Pels stunned the team with the NBA's best record with a win on the road Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — If you want a ticket to see the Pelicans battle the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, you'll have to turn to the secondary market.

The team announced Thursday that all of the tickets for Games 3 and 4 have been sold out and tickets for a possible Game 6 next Thursday night are going fast - a scant few were available during a pre-sale Wednesday night and by Thursday morning when it was opened to the public, it seemed that no "market price" tickets were available.

"Having just attended games one and two in Phoenix, they made it very difficult on our team with great crowd noise all game. I am confident that our Pelicans fans will be louder and prouder,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson.

The team will continue to push "Red Outs" by giving away red t-shirts at Friday and Sunday's games.

On Friday the shirts will say "One NOLA," while Sunday's shirts will feature the now famous "You gotta fight!" slogan made popular from the fiery speech given by coach Willie Green after the third quarter of the play-in win on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday night.

For their to be a game 6 next Thursday night, both the Pelicans and Suns have to win at least one game out of the next 3.