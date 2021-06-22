Pelicans get 10th pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Pelicans couldn't get a lucky bounce in the NBA's Draft Lottery.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans stayed put in the NBA Draft Lottery at the No. 10 spot.

The Toronto Raptors were the biggest movers of the night, going up to the No. 4 pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons rounded out the top 4, in that order.

New Orleans basketball fans hope this will be the last time they see their team in the draft lottery for a long time.

Two years ago, the Pelicans defied the draft odds and were given the No. 1 overall pick to select Zion Williamson. In 2019, Zion was seen as a generational talent and his time in the NBA so far has lived up to the hype.

The Pelicans, however, have not.

Zion was teamed up with young stars in Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball from the Anthony Davis trade that also brought sixth man Josh Hart and plenty of draft picks to New Orleans.

Fans had high hopes this year as New Orleans young players continued to develop and the team added veterans Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams along with coach Stan Van Gundy, but it never came together for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans went 31-41 on the season, failing to make the NBA's playoffs.

Van Gundy is out as the Pelicans head coach and the wave of hope that hit New Orleans when Zion Williamson was drafted in 2019 is wavering.