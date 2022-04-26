Pelicans go cold in Arizona, drop game 5 to Suns

The Pelicans return home for game six at the Smoothie King Center. They tip off Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans will need to bounce back in a do-or-die game six in New Orleans after a 97-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on the road Tuesday night.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicas with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while Jonas Valanciunas put up 17 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 31 points on a blazing hot 12-17 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Chris Paul has 22 points and 11 assists in the win.

The Pelicans never got into an offensive rhythm, shooting just 40% from the field and 20% form beyond the arc. They also put up 15 turnovers as a team to just 14 assists.

The Pelicans return home for game six at the Smoothie King Center. They tip off Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m.