Pelicans have woeful 4th quarter in loss to Kings

Brandon Ingram scored 20 and Zion Williamson 17 for the Pelicans.

NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 17 of his 38 points during the final seven minutes and the Sacramento Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 118-109 victory over New Orleans.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games. The Kings trailed 97-87 early in the fourth quarter before a pivotal 16-3 run.