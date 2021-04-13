Pelicans hold on for 117-110 victory over Kings

Next up for the Pelicans: The Knicks on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback for a 117-110 victory.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who saw their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed down four in the final minute when De’Aaron Fox attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left.

The shot missed and Wes Iwundu rebounded for New Orleans to help secure the victory. Fox scored 43 points for the Kings, who have lost seven straight.

Final stats vs. SAC 📊@B_Ingram13 34 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb, 2 blk@Zionwilliamson 30 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast@EBled2 13 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl@kiralewisjr 11 pts, 3 ast@_Iwundu25 11 pts, 7 reb@hayes_jaxson 8 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl@HUBInsurance | #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/STTS0kW2S4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 13, 2021

