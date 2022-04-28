Pelicans incredible season ends in Game 6 loss to the Suns

The Pels talented rookies combined for 39 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists on the night.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans incredible season is over.

After fighting their way from the NBA's worst record to the NBA playoffs, the Pelicans season ended in a game 6 loss to the NBA's top-seeded Phoenix Suns, 115-109.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points and 11 assists. Chris Paul shot a perfect 14-for-14 from the field for 33 points.

Pelicans fans give their team a round of applause for a hard fought 6-game series



Suns move on after the 115-109 win in Game 6

Head Coach Willie Green was emotional on the court after the loss, tearing up and embracing players and coaches from both teams.

"I'm just so proud of everything that we together accomplished. I mean, we poured a lot into it," Green said. "Just happy about our guys. Disappointed that our season has come to a close."

The Pelicans came out swinging in the first half, but a 10-point lead at halftime quickly disappeared as New Orleans fell deep into foul trouble. CJ McCollum was benched early in the third with five fouls and Chris Paul continued his perfect shooting streak, putting up 13 in the third quarter alone.

The Pelicans held on though, mainly though the efforts of their three rookies: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy.

"Terrific. Couldn't ask for a better effort," Green said. "All of 'em just battled. They're tough. They know how to play and they play together. We're all extremely proud of our guys."

Alvarado put in more minutes than usual with McCollum on the bench, hounding Paul and running the offense efficiently with 11 points and 4 assists on the night. Jones was able to create offense off of defense with key steals and Murphy hit three-pointers when the Pels needed them most.

Sadly, it wasn't enough. Still, the Pelicans showed that there's a bright basketball future in New Orleans with this talented roster full of potential and Willie Green at the helm.

"The playoff experience was great for us," Green said. "And then this loss. We feel it. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our work this summer is going to determine what happens next season. We'll be back in the gym getting it in, getting ready."

