Pelicans | Ingram and Jones probable, 4 starters out for Warriors

Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee) both listed as probable.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) return to the Smoothie King Center tonight to play the defending champions Golden State Warriors (3-6). The Pelicans went 1-2 on their trip, that lone win came against the Los Angels Clippers.

One of the bright spots on the trip was star Zion Williamson returning. Williamson averaged 24 points, 7 assists and 8.5 rebounds in match-ups with the Lakers and Clippers.

Pels fans may get see their fully healthy starting lineup Friday night with Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee) are both listed as probable.

On the other side the Warriors are playing for the second straight night and they will be without 4 starters. Stephen Curry (elbow), Andrew Wiggins (foot), Klay Thompson (injury management) and Draymond Green (injury management).