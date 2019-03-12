NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes shared one of his favorite Christmas memories with 75 kids Monday.

"He was so tall," said 10 year old Miko Suarez.

K - 5th graders were pre-selected through Boys and Girls Club of SELA and Up2Us Sports programs to get a special LEGO box from Hayes.

Hayes was re-creating memories from his childhood. Growing up, his grandmother always gave him a LEGO set for Christmas. She would help him put it together.

"Right before she passed away she bought me one," Hayes said. So that was our last one building together, it was a Star Wars, so that means a lot to me."

Hayes wanted the kids to experience it too.

"Seeing their smiles on their faces, it meant a lot to me," Hayes said.

While Hayes is recreating memories, the kids were able to build new ones.

"I want to show my brother and I want him to help me build it," Suarez said.