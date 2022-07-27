Pelicans rookie Liddell has reconstructive knee surgery

Liddell suffered a torn right ACL during a Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks on July 11.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments, the team said Tuesday.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred during a Summer League game on July 11 against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans said the procedure performed Monday was a right ACL reconstruction and that Liddell remains out indefinitely.

Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.