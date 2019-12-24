NEW ORLEANS — Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 21 points and shutdown defense Monday night as New Orleans beat Portland for their second win in the past three games.

New Orleans held Portland to just 48 points in the second half, giving up just 94 points in their 102-94 victory.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and 5 assists, Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Portland’s star guards, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, were 2-for-20 from the 3-point line in the loss. Lillard went 0-of-10 from three, the first time in his career that he’s failed to make a 3-pointer while attempting so many.

Carmelo Anthony led the way for Portland with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

New Orleans shot a combined 15-of-35 from three, outscoring the Blazers 45-12 from distance.

Up next, the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Night. That game will air nationwide on ESPN.

