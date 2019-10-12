NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Rose hit a 14-foot jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Detroit Pistons over the skidding New Orleans Pelicans 105-103.

With the game tied, Detroit worked an isolation play for Rose, who dribbled the ball out top against Jrue Holiday. Rose drove into the lane, spun to the right and hit the jumper over Holiday's outstretched arms.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points for the Pelicans, who lost their ninth straight game.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.