x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Pelicans-Mavericks game postponed due to COVID due to COVID-19

The Mavericks don't have enough eligible players to play Monday night.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram heads to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ingram a restricted free agent, has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed.

The Dallas Mavericks don't have the eight eligible players required to play an NBA game due to injuries and players in COVID-19 protocol, according to the NBA.

The game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, in Dallas.

The upcoming game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls has also been postponed.

No new date has been set for the match up.

RELATED: 'A sad day': NBA reacts to Capitol riot, Blake decision

RELATED: Hayward's 26 points pace Hornets past Pelicans, 118-110

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020