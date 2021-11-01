Pelicans-Mavericks game postponed due to COVID due to COVID-19

The Mavericks don't have enough eligible players to play Monday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed.

The Dallas Mavericks don't have the eight eligible players required to play an NBA game due to injuries and players in COVID-19 protocol, according to the NBA.

The game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, in Dallas.

The upcoming game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls has also been postponed.

No new date has been set for the match up.

