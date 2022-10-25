Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson all out for Pelicans v. Mavericks

Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson are all out Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans will be short three starters as they take on the Dallas Maverick's in the Smoothie King Center Tuesday.

Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson will all miss the Oct. 25 home game, according to the team's injury report.

Ingram is out with a concussion he suffered early in the team's home opener against the Utah Jazz Sunday. Jones will be out with a right knee hyperextension and Williamson will be out with a hip/lower back contusion.

The Pelicans started out 2-0 on the road before returning home Sunday. A late rally led by C.J. McCollum couldn't overcome the deficit in overtime.

The Pelicans are hyped to be one of the most improved teams in the NBA this season as they snuck into the playoffs last year and pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games before falling. That was after starting the season 1-13 and playing the entire season without Williamson. With Zion back, the team is picked by many to make the playoffs and perhaps a nice postseason run.