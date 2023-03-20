Pelicans face difficult path to make play-in tournament with 11 games left

The Pelicans are currently the 12th seed at the time of this writing and face a razor-thin margin of error.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans face a difficult path ahead of them if they want to make the NBA play-in tournament.

With 11 games left in the season, the 34-37 Pelicans are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference. The team needs to move up to at least the 10th seed in the Western Conference to make the play-in.

But the Pelicans do not quite control their own destiny as they are competing with other teams for a play-in spot. Seeds 7-10 in each NBA conference will make the play-in tournament.

The Utah Jazz are the 11th seed with a record of 34-36, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves (both 35-37) occupy the 10th and 9th seeds respectively.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the 8th seed at a record of 35-36 while the Golden State Warriors occupy the 7th seed with a record of 36-36.

The Pelicans need to win every game they can to have a chance of making the play-in, but they also seek to benefit from any losses incurred by Utah, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and Golden State as the regular season wraps up.

Especially important games remaining on the Pelicans' schedule are matchups against the Warriors on March 28 and against the Timberwolves on April 9.

The Pelicans play the San Antonio Spurs next at home on Tuesday, March 21. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans.