Who are the Pelicans facing in the NBA play-in tournament?

The Pelicans will need to win two games to make it to the first round of the playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-108 in the last game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Pelicans as a result dropped to the 9th seed in the Western Conference and will be participating in the play-in tournament.

Since the Pelicans are the 9th seed, they need to win two games to make it to the first round of the playoffs. Their first opponent will be the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

If the Pelicans lose to the Thunder, their season is over, and that's that. But if the Pelicans manage to win, they still won't be in the playoffs yet.

If the Pelicans defeat the Thunder, their next opponent will be the loser of the other Western Conference play-in game. That team will either be the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers or the 8th-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M9izpVhaFP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

If the Pelicans make it to the second play-in game, they will play on the road regardless of who their opponent is.

The Thunder are not an easy opponent. The team's youth movement led by first-time all-star Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (31.4 points per game in 2022-2023) has kept a team that won only 24 games in the previous season competitive.

The Pelicans will likely not be able to count on Zion Williamson returning for the play-in tournament and his status for the playoffs (if New Orleans makes it that far) at all is in question.