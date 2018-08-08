NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans will start the NBA season against the West's top-seeded team -- the Houston Rockets.

New Orleans will take on Houston in Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 17 on ESPN at 7 p.m. Central.

The Pelicans lost three of their four games against Houston last season. Their lone win came at a price: All-Star Center DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles, ending his Pelicans career.

The Pelicans would eventually find their footing without Cousins and make 2017-18 their most successful season of the Anthony Davis era so far. They swept the favored Portland Trailblazers in the first round before losing to the champion Golden State Warriors in five.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference that season and took the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

During the Summer, the Rockets lost a few key pieces including 3-and-D wings Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, but added Carmelo Anthony, who is no longer the All-Star he once was.

The Pelicans lost two starters from last season: Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins, but added young talent in Julius Randle, Elfrid Peyton and most recently Jahlil Okafor.

The Pelicans are also set to play a nationally televised game on MLK weekend against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are in the midst of a full team rebuild. Memphis will come to New Orleans on Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. on TNT.

© 2018 WWL