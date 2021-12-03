x
Pelicans

Pelicans overtake Mavs 107-91, answer blowout loss to Dallas

Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — DALLAS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, and New Orleans beat Dallas 107-91 two nights after the Pelicans lost by 32 to the Mavericks at home while letting them set a franchise record for shooting percentage. 

The Pelicans missed their first eight shots and started 2 of 20 before going 13 of 19 (68%) in the third quarter and outscoring Dallas 63-43 after halftime.

The Mavericks shot 68.7% in a 139-107 win to start the home-and-home set, but surpassed the 26 misses from that outing early in the third quarter. 

Dallas shot 41%. Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks.

