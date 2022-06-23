Pelicans go with defense-first wing in first round of NBA Draft

The Pelicans had the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEW ORLEANS — With the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected G-League star Dyson Daniels.

Daniels averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season while playing for G-League Ignite, an exhibition-only prospect team in the NBA G-League.

The Pelicans had no glaring needs this off season, so the Pelicans were able to bet on Daniels high upside and potential.

Measuring in at 6'8" tall with a 6'10" wingspan, he's big for a guard and is capable of defending multiple positions. Along with current pelicans players like Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones, he can fit in as another position-less player to create havoc on defense.

He also has experience playing on and off the ball on offense, giving him that same flexibility on offense.

The more footage I watched of Dyson Daniels this week, the more I liked him. He said all the right things yesterday in his media availability. This looks like a really good pick. — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) June 24, 2022

New Orleans received the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers. They're the only playoff team in the NBA this season to also have a top-10 draft pick.

The Pelicans starting five is likely already set for next season with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valančiūnas and the return of Zion Williamson. Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III are also locked in as rotation players coming off the bench.