Pelicans playoff hopes hanging by a thread after 115-110 loss in Memphis

Up next for the Pelicans are the Dallas Mavericks on the road, Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pelicans playoff hopes are all but lost after a narrow loss in Memphis Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies secured their spot in the postseason play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Grizzlies.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds. James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each.

The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, along with Josh Hart and Steven Adams.

In order to make the play-in tournament, the Pelicans would have to win all three of their final games and the San Antonio Spurs would have to lose all of their four remaining games.