Pelicans playoff hopes take a big hit with 123-108 loss to Warriors

The Pelicans and Warriors play again Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans' playoff hopes took a major blow Monday when the Golden State Warriors beat them 123-108 in the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 for New Orleans. The Pelicans missed 20 of 25 3-point shots.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points, and Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.

The Pelicans are now four games behind Golden State with just seven games remaining to earn the final Western Conference play-in spot.

The Pelicans still have hope though, they'll play the Warriors twice more for a chance to swing the odds in their favor.