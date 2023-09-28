Pelicans provide medical updates on Alvarado and Nance Jr.'s expected returns

The New Orleans Pelicans provided medical updates on injured guard Jose Alvarado and forward Larry Nance Jr., on Thursday.

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans provided medical updates on injured guard Jose Alvarado and forward Larry Nance Jr., on Thursday.

According to the Pels, Alvardo, who missed the second half of last season due to fractured right tibia, is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately 2-3 weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain during an offseason workout earlier this month.

Nance Jr., is also expected to return in the same time period after receiving a biologic injection to stimulate the healing process in his left ankle. The 30-year-old Ohio-native is also expected to make a full recovery by the start of the regular season on Oct. 25.

The Pelicans begin preseason play when they host the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 10.

Tipoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.