JJ Redick’s driving layup with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Lonzo Ball had 24 points with 10 assists and Redick scored 18 as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games.

The Pelicans bounced back from a Lakers' loss less than 24 hours earlier that had snapped a 4-game win streak.

“I think any win is great for us," said Redick. "You look at the standings after that game and we’re three back from the eight seed. So we’re fighting for our lives. Hopefully with Zion [Williamson] coming back and the way we played over the last couple of weeks, I think we’re turning in the right direction.”

Just moments earlier, it seemed New Orleans had a victory safely tucked away. But Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica converted a four-point play with 4.2 seconds left to tie it at 115.

"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that we found a way to win a game on the road, which I think is very important,”said head coach Alvin Gentry.

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points to lead the Kings, and Buddy Hield added 24.