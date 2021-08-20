Pelicans release 2021-22 schedule, play 15 nationally televised games

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans released their 2021-22 schedule Friday.
The Pelicans season tips off on Oct. 20 with a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers and features 15 nationally televised games.
ESPN is set to broadcast six Pelicans games:
- Oct. 27 vs Atlanta
- Nov. 5 at Golden State
- Dec. 17 vs Milwaukee
- Feb. 4 at Denver
- Feb. 27 at LA Lakers
- March 6 at Denver
TNT will broadcast four Pelicans games:
- Nov. 2 at Phoenix
- Jan. 20 at New York
- Feb. 10 vs. Miami
- March 8 at Memphis
NBATV will broadcast five Pelicans games:
- Nov. 20 at Indiana
- Jan. 1 at Milwaukee
- March 15 vs. Phoenix
- April 1 at LA Lakers
- April 3 at LA Clippers
The Pelicans remade their roster over the off-season, trading three starters in Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams. In those trades, the Pels gained Center Jonas Valanciunas and guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple.
The Pelicans also signed sharp-shooting guard Devonte Graham and drafted wings Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones.
New coach Willie Green also joined the Pelicans. The first-time head coach played one season with the New Orleans Hornets during his NBA career and led the undefeated Pelicans summer league team.
