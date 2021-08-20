Pelicans release 2021-22 schedule, play 15 nationally televised games

The Pelicans remade their roster over the off-season, trading three starters and hiring new head coach Willie Green.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans released their 2021-22 schedule Friday.

The Pelicans season tips off on Oct. 20 with a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers and features 15 nationally televised games.

ESPN is set to broadcast six Pelicans games:

Oct. 27 vs Atlanta

vs Atlanta Nov. 5 at Golden State

at Golden State Dec. 17 vs Milwaukee

vs Milwaukee Feb. 4 at Denver

at Denver Feb. 27 at LA Lakers

at LA Lakers March 6 at Denver

TNT will broadcast four Pelicans games:

Nov. 2 at Phoenix

at Phoenix Jan. 20 at New York

at New York Feb. 10 vs. Miami

vs. Miami March 8 at Memphis

NBATV will broadcast five Pelicans games:

Nov. 20 at Indiana

at Indiana Jan. 1 at Milwaukee

at Milwaukee March 15 vs. Phoenix

vs. Phoenix April 1 at LA Lakers

at LA Lakers April 3 at LA Clippers

The Pelicans remade their roster over the off-season, trading three starters in Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams. In those trades, the Pels gained Center Jonas Valanciunas and guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple.

The Pelicans also signed sharp-shooting guard Devonte Graham and drafted wings Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones.

New coach Willie Green also joined the Pelicans. The first-time head coach played one season with the New Orleans Hornets during his NBA career and led the undefeated Pelicans summer league team.