Pelicans rookie E.J. Liddell out indefinitely after tearing ACL

Pelicans rookie forward E.J. Liddell is out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in Monday's summer league game, according to a press release.
Liddell, an Ohio State product, was considered a steal by many analysts in the second round for the Pelicans.
However, after his injury, it will be some time before the young player gets to play on the court at Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans' lottery pick Dyson Daniels of the g-league has been shut down for the rest of the summer league with an ankle sprain but is expected to recover in time for the season.