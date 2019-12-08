NEW ORLEANS — The hype for the new-look New Orleans Pelicans is clear when you see their schedule for next season.

The Pelicans will play a franchise-record 30 nationally televised games, 18 of them on cable and two of them on ABC. The Pelicans haven’t played a national game on ABC since before Anthony Davis was drafted.

New Orleans will start their season against the defending champion Toronto Raptors as they hand their banner at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22. Then, New Orleans will host their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 25.

Other notable games include Anthony Davis’ return on Nov. 27 (nationally televised on TNT) and a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

For the full schedule, visit the Pelicans website here.

The Pelicans have completely revamped their roster since star player Anthony Davis demanded a trade during a disappointing 2018-19 season.

In addition to drawing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and taking Zion Williamson, the Pelicans traded Davis for a haul of young talent and draft picks that including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The team also traded for center Derrick Favors and added spot-up shooter JJ Redick in free agency.

The combination of young talent and veteran leadership will be led by guard Jrue Holiday, who ownership is expecting an MVP-caliber season from.

The new era of Pelicans basketball has begun.