NEW ORLEANS -- With the 51st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Tony Carr, a point guard out of Penn State.

Carr averaged 19.1 ppg and 5 apg during his sophomore season at Penn State.

Analysts peg Carr as a gifted shot-creator who can score in bunches from the perimeter, but has a tendency to turn the ball over (2.3 per game).

Carr was a solid defender at the college level, coming in at 6'4" tall with 6'8" wingspan, solid size for a guard.

He could see playing time early. Pelicans point guards Rajon Rondo and Jordan Crawford are both unrestricted free agents this offseason.

