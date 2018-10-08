The New Orleans Pelicans will be featured in 13 games this coming season that will air on ESPN or TNT. The schedule could of course change, adding or subtracting games, depending on how the season is going.

As reported earlier this week, the Pels will open with a game at Houston on October 17. The team then follows with a four-game homestand against the Kings, Clippers, Nets and Jazz.

After sweeping a first-round series against Portland in the playoffs in 2018, the Pels are expecting to be an exciting team in 2018-19.

Of the 12 national games, there are several against expected playoff contenders.

Two of the TV games are against Portland, two against Oklahoma City, two against Houston and two against the Lakers with LeBron.

See the full schedule

