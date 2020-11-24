x
Brandon Ingram signs max deal with the Pelicans

The contract makes the All-Star a Pelican for the next five years.
NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans locked down All-Star wing Brandon Ingram for the next five years.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingram signed a five-year, $158 million contract with the Pelicans.

The max contract comes after Brandon Ingram put up All-Star numbers in his first season with the Pelicans.

Ingram was a major part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. He averaged 23.8 points-per-game for New Orleans along with 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his first season in New Orleans. 

Ingram is widely considered New Orleans most important player, next to Zion Williamson.

He earned his first All-Star honor last season as well as the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

