Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado to four-year deal, reports

The rookie guard has played in 47 games this season.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are signing guard Jose Alvarado to a four-year, $6.5 million deal, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Alvarado originally signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans after he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has played in 47 games this season and is averaging 6.1 points and almost three assists per game.

The 23-year-old rookie guard has become a fan favorite as his playing time has increased.

Charania tweeted that Alvarado will get $3.4M guaranteed over the next two years, including $1.5M for the rest of this season on top of the $800K he’s made so far.

On Saturday, Alvarado scored a career-high 23 points against the Spurs, and he had a career-high ten assists against the Bulls 2 weeks ago.

