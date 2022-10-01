Pelicans sign forward Larry Nance Jr. to 2-year contract extension

Nance appeared in 9 games last season.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The extension is worth $21.6 million and keeps him with Pelicans through the 2024-25 season. With the extension, Nance's full contract is now worth $31.2 million over three seasons.

Nance was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015 and has spent parts of seven seasons with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaged just over 8 points per game over the course of his career and is a 33% career 3-point shooter.

The Pelicans acquired Nance in March as part of the deal that brought C.J. McCollum to the team. He missed all but nine games last season after having arthroscopic knee surgery on his right knee.