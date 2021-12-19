Pelicans-Sixer game pushed back due to COVID-19

There is no word yet on when the game will be played.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers has been postponed, according to several reports.

The Athletic's Shams Charania said the game was postponed after several 76ers entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Andre Drummond, Shake Milton and Georges Niang are all in COVID protocol, meaning they either tested positive or are unvaccinated and were directly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Three other 76ers are out with injuries and three more of their starters, including All-Star Joel Embiid, are questionable.

There are currently no Pelicans players in the NBA's COVID protocol.

There is no word yet on when the game will be played.

Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

Several other games were also postponed, including tonight's Denver v Brooklyn game and Cleveland at Atlanta.

COVID-19 is spreading quickly through both the NBA and NFL right now with several players in both sports testing positive in the past few weeks.

New Orleans' Saints head coach Sean Payton will miss Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Health officials say COVID-19's Delta variant remains the most prominent strain of the virus, but the newly discovered Omicron Variant is spreading quickly.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday.

WHO noted that omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from COVID-19 levels of population immunity