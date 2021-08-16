Pelicans sixth man Josh Hart returning on 3-year deal: Reports

Hart is versatile defender who gives New Orleans flexibility off the bench.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are close to locking down Josh Hart for another three years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pels and Josh Hart have agreed on a 3-year, $38 million deal to keep New Orleans' sixth man on the roster.

Hart came to New Orleans as part of the trade that sent former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Davis to the Lakers. The 6'5 guard averaged around 9 points and 8 rebounds in 28 minutes per game for the Pelicans last season.

Deal is expected to be finalized soon, per agents. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Hart is versatile defender who gives New Orleans flexibility off the bench. At just 26-years old, he fits in nicely with All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's timeline.