Pelicans

Pelicans sixth man Josh Hart returning on 3-year deal: Reports

Hart is versatile defender who gives New Orleans flexibility off the bench.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart, right, drives past Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. New Orleans won 115-110. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are close to locking down Josh Hart for another three years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pels and Josh Hart have agreed on a 3-year, $38 million deal to keep New Orleans' sixth man on the roster.

Hart came to New Orleans as part of the trade that sent former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Davis to the Lakers. The 6'5 guard averaged around 9 points and 8 rebounds in 28 minutes per game for the Pelicans last season.

Hart is versatile defender who gives New Orleans flexibility off the bench. At just 26-years old, he fits in nicely with All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's timeline.

