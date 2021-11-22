Pelicans slammed by T'Wolves

"Not a good night for us tonight," said Pelicans head coach Willie Green. "We did not come with a mentality to compete tonight and that's on me."

NEW ORLEANS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

"Not a good night for us tonight," said Pelicans head coach Willie Green. "We did not come with a mentality to compete tonight and that's on me."

Green said the Pelicans 23 turnovers and giving up 21 offensive rebounds allowed the Timberwolves to have a big night despite only shooting 40 percent from the field and 22 percent from the line.

"You can't beat teams in this league giving them that many possessions. They had 100 possessions," Green emphasized.

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Willy Hernangomez led New Orleans with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Brandon Ingram missed 11 of his 13 shots.