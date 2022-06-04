Pelicans vs. Spurs play-in breakdown

Both the Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs opened the 2021-2022 campaign with dreadful starts, making this play-in appearance all the more incredible for both sides.

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs in a play-in game to determine whether or not either team will advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Both the Spurs and Pelicans opened the season dreadfully. The Spurs started 4-13 in their first 17 games, while the Pelicans began the season with an equally ignominious 3-14 start through their first 17.

As the season progressed, both teams were able to exceed preconceived expectations. The Pelicans finished the season with an impressive 13-9 record post All-Star break. The Spurs finished just under .500 post All-Star break at 11-12. More significantly, the Pelicans were also able to add a potential franchise cornerstone at the NBA trade deadline when they acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The two division rivals have met four prior times this season, with the Spurs winning three times, including both matchups in New Orleans.

The Pelicans enter this game somewhat healthy. Forward Brandon Ingram has been battling a hamstring injury for some time, but has indicated that he plans to play. The same status applies to center Jonas Valanciunas, who's been dealing with an ankle injury.

The winner of this matchup will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers Friday in Los Angeles, while the loser will be eliminated. The Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in the "7 vs. 8" leg of the play-in tournament. The winner of the Friday night matchup will be the number 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Even if the Pelicans lose this matchup or lose to the Clippers and fail to qualify for the playoffs, the future appears to be bright for the young team. The 2021 rookie class has far exceeded expectations, most notably second-round pick Herb Jones already blossoming into one of the NBA's best defenders. The team also possesses significant draft capital moving forward.