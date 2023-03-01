Pelicans star Zion Williamson out for at least three weeks with hamstring strain

The team will re-evaluate Williamson's injury in three weeks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans star Zion Williamson is out for at least three weeks due to a right hamstring strain suffered in a loss to the 76ers on Monday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Willamson underwent an MRI on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Charania reports.

The Pelicans have had a strong start to the 2022-2023 season, and Williamson has been a big part of that. The forward has averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 29 games this season.

Recently, Williamson scored a career-high 43 points against the Timberwolves on December 28 in a 119-118 Pelicans victory.

Williamson isn't the only Pelicans star missing time. All-star forward Brandon Ingram has been out with a toe injury since November.